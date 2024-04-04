Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $620.78

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $620.78 and last traded at $620.78, with a volume of 76672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $610.38.
MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.77.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.
In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
