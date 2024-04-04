Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDEV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 359,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,159. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

