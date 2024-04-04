ZoomInfo Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 38,489 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 444% compared to the typical volume of 7,071 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of ZI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,115,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

