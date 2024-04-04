AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.03

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.03 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 1087117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. HSBC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $666,315 over the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in AppLovin by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 4,805.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,066 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after buying an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 83.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 923,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 419,221 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

