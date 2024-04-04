Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.15. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

