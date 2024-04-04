Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,875. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3959 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

