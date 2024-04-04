Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 19,235 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XCEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,074,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $312.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

