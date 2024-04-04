Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 182.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

QUAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.90. 1,172,327 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

