Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,020 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,020 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 577,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,368. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

