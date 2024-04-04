Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 29,237 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR remained flat at $23.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 160,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

