Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.72. The stock had a trading volume of 661,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $300.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.96.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

