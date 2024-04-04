Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 90 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.77. 835,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

