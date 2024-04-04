Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 528,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.47. The firm has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.