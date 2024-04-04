Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $156.78. 1,259,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,281. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.49.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.78.

Read Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.