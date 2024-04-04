Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 176 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $770.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $745.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $357.93 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

