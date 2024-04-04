Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.02. 1,472,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,750. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $381.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

