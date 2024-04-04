Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $440.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,792,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,475,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.07. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

