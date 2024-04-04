12,997 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 152.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 414.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $1,757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in O-I Glass by 14.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 65,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Down 5.0 %

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.