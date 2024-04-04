Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $65.19 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $28.05 or 0.00040678 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $457.95 million and approximately $65.19 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00069672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00019154 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

