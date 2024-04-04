Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,579 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 119.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 249,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 135,932 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after buying an additional 28,949 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of BHE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 48,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.02. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

