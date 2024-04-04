Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 231.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,621 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 23.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,974,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

