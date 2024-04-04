AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. 703,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. AZEK has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,212,712 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

