WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 1,274,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,163. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,294,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $6,306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

