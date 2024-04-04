Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 2.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $52,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $21.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $527.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,069,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,484,855. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $528.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total value of $15,464,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,535,345 shares of company stock worth $719,043,348. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

