BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 406.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BM Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 12,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.01. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Institutional Trading of BM Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BM Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in BM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

