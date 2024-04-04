Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 107,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,418. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

