Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 26,849 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 25,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 102,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 90,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 333,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,295,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,413,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

