Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 92,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.70. 712,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

