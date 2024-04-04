The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. 813,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933,327. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.