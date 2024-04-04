Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,480,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $138,794,000 after acquiring an additional 97,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $38,029,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.