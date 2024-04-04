SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,393. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

