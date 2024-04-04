Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BHK traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 145,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

