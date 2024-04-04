The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE:SAM traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.19. 30,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,348. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.33 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.63 and a 200 day moving average of $343.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

