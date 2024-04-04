Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 3,300 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in PACCAR by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.73. The company had a trading volume of 671,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

