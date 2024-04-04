Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sohu.com worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOHU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1,030.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 484,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,362,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 12,798.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 163,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sohu.com by 36.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,208 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Sohu.com Stock Up 2.3 %

Sohu.com stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.35. 43,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.62 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

