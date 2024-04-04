Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

