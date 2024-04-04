1,153 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $164.92. The company had a trading volume of 169,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,469. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

