Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSE DSM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,757. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $6.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

