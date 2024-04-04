Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,564,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 315.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $153,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,061,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares in the company, valued at $257,744,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,902,871 shares of company stock worth $29,673,698.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.
