Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 577.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $123,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $225,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of FMAR stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 98,232 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

