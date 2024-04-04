GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 250,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,260. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

