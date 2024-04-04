Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $34.16. 177,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,295. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.