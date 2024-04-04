Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,265 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.1 %

EA stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $131.01. 894,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,762. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.