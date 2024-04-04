Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $531,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

ARKK stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.40. 6,074,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,574,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

