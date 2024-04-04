Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 900 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 503,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,720. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

