GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 629,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 326,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $448.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

