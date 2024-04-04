Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 6,791 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,063,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 146.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,222,000 after buying an additional 1,349,986 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 1,219,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,293,000 after buying an additional 662,346 shares in the last quarter.

XRT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $75.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,837. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $79.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a market cap of $504.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

