Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Raised by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5,808.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,219,000 after buying an additional 423,034 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.14.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $9.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.71. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

