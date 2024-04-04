264 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,712,789,000 after buying an additional 179,272 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

Broadcom stock traded up $14.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,377.39. The stock had a trading volume of 988,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $638.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,284.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,080.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

