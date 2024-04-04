StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 534 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.25. The company had a trading volume of 247,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

